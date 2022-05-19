Fever-Tree lines up £1.5 million T&G campaign

Mixers brand Fever-Tree has launched a summer campaign, as the company looks to highlight the importance of tonic in a G&T.

The £1.5 million activation will run across radio, social media and out-of-home advertising. Called ‘We’d say T&G’, the message expands on Fever-Tree’s strapline, “If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best”.

The radio campaign is being fronted by Mariella Frostrup, presenter and journalist, and will be accompanied by OOH and social, with the aim of reaching consumers nationally as social events and gatherings ramp up for summer.

Saskia Meyer, UK marketing director said: “The new campaign is an exciting evolution for the brand. Our ‘3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix with the best’ line has undoubtedly helped shift consumer perception of mixers, so we are delighted to have brought that to life in a slightly more playful way, with this latest advertising. We want to remind drinkers to continue to seek the highest quality tonic, which matters just as much as their gin.”

