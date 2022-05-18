Lucky Saint beer partners with mental health charities Beder and ASCND

Following Mental Health Awareness Week (9-15 May), Lucky Saint alcohol-free beer has partnered with Beder and ASCND to launch a series of activations and mental health training courses.

The first partnership with Beder will see Lucky Saint support the “essential work that Beder is doing to champion good mental health” by hosting events that encourage “social connection”.

The second partnership is with ASCND - a cycling community aiming to raise awareness around mental health and suicide prevention. Lucky Saint’s mental health expert, Harry Corin, will provide quarterly Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) courses to the ASCND ride leaders so that they are more able to “help someone potentially experiencing a mental health issue”.

This partnership is the first extension of Lucky Saint’s mission to support MHFA England’s goal of training 10% of the UK’s workforce with mental health first aid skills after kicking off a training campaign in 2021 for the UK hospitality sector.

Luke Boase, Lucky Saint founder, said: “Everything we do at Lucky Saint ties back to the belief that the greatest reward of drinking is the social connection. We believe that the power of talking and connecting is one of the most powerful ways to help people. We can’t wait to support hundreds of people in helping many, many more.”

