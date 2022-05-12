KBE Drinks lines up marketing push for Kingfisher rebrand

KBE Drinks has announced a £1 million marketing campaign to showcase a new look for its Kingfisher beer brand.

The rebrand, which will roll out in June, includes new labels and outer packaging, as KBE looks to drive sales to a wider audience. The new look will be supported by the ‘Look up and see the beauty’ campaign, featuring social media and festival activity as well as sports sponsorship.

“We are immensely proud of Kingfisher’s Indian heritage, and we’ve reflected this in our new colourful and vibrant brand creative,” said Shaun Goode, chief operating officer at KBE Drinks. “Kingfisher is a brand that so many consumers are already aware of and enjoy, so we’re confident they will love the rebrand and be delighted to increasingly find it stocked in their local pub, supermarket or convenience store, as well as their favourite Indian restaurant. This new look and feel will really maximise its appeal to those consumers who are looking for an authentic, premium world lager with a genuine backstory.”

Goode said the marketing campaign will encourage consumers to think about their wellbeing, “take a digital detox and appreciate the world around them by enjoying real-life experiences that improve mental and physical health”.

Related articles: