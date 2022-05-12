Drinks Retailing Awards 2023 open for entries

The Drinks Retailing Awards are now open for entries for the 2023 event. The awards, which have been given a makeover for 2023, celebrate the best in the UK off-trade.

The free-to-enter independent categories are: Newcomer, Best Retailer Promotional Activity, Convenience Drinks Retailer, Hybrid Retailer, Independent Drinks Retailer, Independent Beer & Cider Retailer, Independent Spirits Retailer, Independent Wine Retailer, Luxury Retailer, Online Excellence, Regional Chain and Specialist Online Drinks Retailer.

Judges will draw up a shortlist from the online entries and then the judging process for the final stage will be a mix of mystery shopping visits and more in-depth interviews with business owners. A panel of drinks retailing industry experts will then consider all of the information from entry forms, the mystery shops and the interviews to choose a winner in each category.

Of the 2022 awards, Allen Daly, general manager of Independent Spirits Retailer of the Year, Gerry’s Wines & Spirits, said: “This award means more to us than pounds shillings and pence. To have our work recognised by our peers deeply humbles and inspires to continue to find new and interesting products to share with our patrons.”

For more information, visit: The Drinks Retailing Awards 2023 - Home Page

