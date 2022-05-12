May - June 2022 issue now live

This issue marks a change for our Top 100 Most Influential list. We’ve opened it out beyond wine to include all drinks categories and we have made it into an industry poll.

This is a new era for the list, and we want to welcome more voters as the years go on and we look to recognise the movers and shakers in the off-trade.

It’s great to see some truly inspirational names getting recognition for championing their categories, fighting for a cause or helping to improve the overall health of drinks retail. With alcohol duty reform a topic on just about everyone’s minds, the number one slot comes as no surprise. But we won’t ruin it; if you’re in a hurry, you can skip to page 23 for the full report.

We’ve also got our Buyer’s Guide to Spirits in this issue, starting on page 43. Ever wanted to know more about the famous Gerry’s in Soho? Turn to p44. Or perhaps you’re looking for new-wave vodkas and gins that still excite? That’s on p50. The guide is packed with information from brands and retailers alike, exploring everything from key spirits drinking occasions (p46) to the growing world of agave spirits (p54) – and we’re welcoming the return of Think Rum with an interview with ambassador Peter Holland (p56).

Elsewhere, NielsenIQ looks at the effects of inflation on drinks retailing (p11), while drinks marketing agency YesMore’s co-founder, Tom Harvey, considers the burgeoning world of celebrity drinks brands and asks why retailers should consider them (p8).

We are also launching the Drinks Retailing Awards 2023, with a shiny new logo, as we look to take the awards forward and continue to recognise the best in the business.

To find out more, and how to enter, turn to page 20.

Finally, if you’re at London Wine Fair next month, do come and visit us on stand C60 – or check out our programme of events, along with Harpers, in the Discovery Zone Theatre.

Lastly, you can find all of our regular features such as Meet the Maker (p75), Retailer Focus (p76), and our big interview, which is with Treasury Wine Estates’ Tony Watson (p14).

