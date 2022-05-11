Aspall Cyder to air first TV advert following site renovation

Aspall Cyder is due to hit TV screens for the first time later this year as part of a new marketing campaign launched by brand owner, the Molson Coors Beverage Company. The £3 million activation will begin in June with a TV advert, alongside a social media campaign and out-of-home advertising.

The marketing drive follows a £13 million investment in the Aspall Cyder House in Suffolk, which supported a three-year renovation project to increase the site’s capacity by around 60%.

This increase will allow the cidery to produce around 70 million pints each year as Aspall aims to help its on and off-trade customers “meet the growing demand for premium cider”.

Other new features at the cidery include the creation of facilities to treat waste water on the site so that it does not have to be transported before being returned to the water cycle.

Phil Pick, marketing controller for cider at Molson Coors, hopes the marketing campaign will “further raise Aspall’s profile and help capitalise on the growth in popularity of premium ciders, that our newly rejuvenated Cyder House is ready to meet”.

