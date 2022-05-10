Corona heads into hard seltzer territory with non-beer Corona Tropical launch

By Lucy Britner
 | 10 May, 2022

Anheuser-Busch InBev has rolled out a lightly sparkling alcoholic drink made with fruit juice, as it looks to tap into the lower calorie drinks market. The move marks the brand’s first foray outside of beer in the UK.

Corona Tropical is described as a “refreshing alcohol beverage with no added sugar and less than 100 calories per can”.

Citing data from Research & Markets, AB InBev said the global alcoholic infused sparkling water market size is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 12% over the next several years. 

The 4.5% abv product comes in Guava & Lime, Raspberry & Lemon, and Grapefruit & Lemongrass flavours.

"Corona is a brand that was born from the tropics and as we encourage consumers to embrace the lifestyle around the world, we're excited to offer a new Corona beverage to those who love the brand but are looking for options outside of beer," said Felipe Ambra, global vice president for Corona. "It is our mission to bring paradise to people everywhere and our newest innovation does just that. We created a more flavourful and very approachable alcoholic beverage so that everyone can enjoy the feeling of paradise done the Corona way."

