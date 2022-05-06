New drinks launches - May 2022

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

LOW/NO

Freixenet 0.0%

£6

USP: Freixenet 0.0% will roll out to Tesco, Sainsbury’s Morrisons and slurp.co.uk this month. The vegan, low calorie wine comes in Sparkling White and Sparkling Rosé.

Atopia’s Hedgerow Berry and Rhubarb & Ginger

£23 each

USP: Alcohol-free spirit Atopia has added two new flavours to its range. Rhubarb & Ginger and Hedgerow Berry are each copper pot distilled before being blended with natural botanicals and flavours.

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

Glengoyne The Legacy Series: Chapter Three

48% abv

£69.99

USP: The Legacy Series: Chapter Three is the final instalment in the range and the expression tells the story of Sir Arthur John Tedder, an excise officer at the distillery. Sir Tedder is said to have pioneered the distillery’s ‘unhurried’ approach to whisky making.

Bunnahabhain’s three limited-edition bottlings for Fèis Ìle 2022

From 49.7% abv

From £95

USP: The range includes Abhainn Araig (50.8%), a non-age statement marriage of Bunnahabhain spirit, 2004 Moine Tokaji finish (52.5% abv) and 1998 French Calvados cask finish (49.7% abv).

Adriatico Amarettos

From 16% abv

£38.99 each

USP: Adriatico Amaretto has launched in two flavours: Roasted (28% abv) and Bianco (16% abv). The Italian liqueurs are made from Italian almonds from Puglia and they are both gluten free and vegan.

Cotswolds Distillery’s Rum Cask Single Malt whisky

55.6% abv

£74.95

USP: The limited-edition Rum Cask Single Malt whisky is the third expression in Cotswolds Distillery’s Hearts & Crafts collection. This yearly limited-edition series celebrates the Arts & Crafts movement. The latest release has been aged in rejuvenated French oak ex-red wine casks seasoned with Caribbean rum.

RTDS & MIXERS

Kopparberg's Cocktail Collection

5% abv

USP: “Traditionally made using vodka, Kopparberg’s take on the Cosmopolitan mixes the fruity flavours of Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime gin with sparkling cranberry to create the Strawberry Cosmo. Similarly, Kopparberg’s take on the Tom Collins uses vodka rather than gin, mixing Kopparberg’s Lemon vodka with soda for an exciting, modern spin. Finally, rum lovers will be thrilled with the Cherry Storm, Kopparberg’s version of the Dark ‘N Stormy which combines Kopparberg Cherry rum, lime, and ginger beer.”

Tarquin’s Cornish Dry Gin & Tonic cans

7% abv

£3

USP: Created by self-taught master distiller Tarquin Leadbetter, the new cans combine a light tonic with Tarquin’s flagship Cornish Dry Gin – a twist on a classic London dry gin, distilled with 12 botanicals sourced from across the world and locally foraged on the Cornish coast.

WKD Berry Blast

4% abv

£3.39 (70cl PMP)

USP: “Rolling out across all trade channels, WKD Berry Blast will benefit from a striking front label featuring flavour-explosion graphics designed to convey the vibrant taste of the product and to maximise standout both on-shelf and in chillers.”

BEER

Beavertown Brewery’s Critical Mass

4.7% abv

£2.30

USP: Introduced in response to an increased demand for a gluten free option, Beavertown has announced the launch of Critical Mass. The IPA has been dry hopped, meaning hops were added late in the brewing process to create “fruity flavours”.

Camden Town’s Ice Cream Vanilla Lager

4.8% abv

£12 (4x44cl cans)

USP: “Originally launched last year as an Arch55, a series of small batch beers from Camden, Ice Cream proved to be the most popular of the series, with an 18% uplift in sales volume compared to the average Arch55 launch. So, for 2022, Camden is bringing it back with a twist and it’s (literally) bigger than ever, launching in Camden’s first-ever 440ml larger can format.”

Duvel’s Chouffe40

5.6% abv

£5 (33cl bottle)

USP: To celebrate 40 years of La Chouffe, brand owner Duvel Moortgat has released Chouffe40, a coudly golden beer with notes of citrus fruits and sage.

CIDER & PERRY

Lambrini’s Lamqueeni bottles

6% abv

£3 (1.25l)

USP: Limited-edition Lamqueeni bottle designs will be on sale for one month between mid-May and mid-June to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne. The liquid remains the same.

Sandford Orchard’s Jubilee Limited Edition Devon Red Cider

4.5% abv

£2.30 (50cl)

USP: Barny Butterfield, chief cidermaker at Sandford Orchards said: “2022 is a milestone year for Britain as the Queen completes 70 years on the throne and, after a couple of years of covid restrictions, we are at last able to gather together for some long overdue celebrations. We wanted to mark the occasion with our Jubilee Limited Edition Devon Red Cider, which is created from British apples grown and pressed in Devon, using traditional methods, at the oldest working cider mill in the UK.”

Biddenden Ice Cider 2021

9% abv

£12.90 (50cl bottle)

USP: Biddenden Ice Cider 2021 – the first of its kind within the Biddenden Cider range - is made from locally grown apples pressed on site at Biddenden. “The result is an intense, sweet, complex ice cider bursting with aromas and reflecting the best characteristics from Kentish grown Egremont Russet and Bramley apples,” the company said.

WINE

Simpson’s Chalklands Classic Cuvée English sparkling wine

USP: This is the first non-vintage Chalklands Classic Cuvée English sparkling wine. The wine is made from a blend of 40% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay and 30% Pinot Meunier. Each grape variety is harvested and vinified separately, using a selection of yeasts. All the components undergo malolactic fermentation and then age in tanks for three months on light lees. Following bottle fermentation, Chalklands spends between 12 and 18 months ageing on its lees prior to disgorgement.

Bullards English Sparkling Rosé

£40

USP: Gin producer Bullard’s has released a wine. Made from Seyval Blanc, Pinot Noir and Auxerrois grapes, the pink sparkler has been created using the traditional method of making sparkling wine through secondary fermentation in the bottle. All three grape varieties are grown at Bullard’s Tipsy Anchor vineyard in Norfolk.

La Gioiosa Prosecco Rosé Millesimato

£10.99

USP: La Gioiosa is releasing a limited-edition Prosecco Rosé Millesimato in collaboration with British designer Yvonne Ellen to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The bottle features Ellen’s signature animals alongside floral designs.

