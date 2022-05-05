Magners launches off-trade promotion for summer

Magners cider has launched its "largest ever off-trade promotion" ahead of summer, giving consumers the opportunity to win a range of prizes, including a luxury holiday in the UK.

The brand is celebrating the return to normality after two years of restrictions, with promotional packaging featuring a QR code that consumers can scan to obtain competition entry details.

The promotion is available across packs of Magners Original including four and 10 packs of canned product as well as Magners Original 568ml bottles and 8 x 500ml bottles. It will run from May until September.

Iain Telford, senior marketing manager at Magners, said: “Summer is a busy time for the cider market and our new on-pack promotion will ensure strong brand presence in stores as we enter this key trading period while also giving us a chance to give back to our drinkers.”

Related articles: