Broadland Drinks ramps up support for Whale and Dolphin Conservation

Wine retailer Broadland Drinks has strengthened its partnership with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) by establishing a new donation scheme that will see 5p go to WDC with every bottle sold from Broadland’s Waipapa Bay brand.

Broadland’s Waipapa brand became WDC’s first wine industry corporate sponsor in 2019. To further support the nonprofit, a New Zealand Grüner Veltliner and a South African Sauvignon Blanc have been added to Waipapa Bay’s range, both of which will be included in the donation scheme.

Fran Draper, marketing director for Broadland Drinks said: “By extending our range beyond New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc into NZ Gruner Veltliner and South African Sauvignon Blanc we hope to create a more sustainable range, introduce consumers to interesting alternative wines, and develop a wider opportunity to raise vital funds.”

Waipapa Bay has also joined WDC’s latest conservation initiative, the ‘Climate Giant’ project. As part of this, Waipapa will directly contribute to WDC’s research on nature-based solutions to the climate crisis, including the conservation of whales and dolphins to support oceanic ecosystems.

