Portman Group launches training scheme for start-ups

By Lucy Britner
 | 03 May, 2022

Industry watchdog the Portman Group has launched a free training programme for start-ups and small producers with a turnover of £2.5 million or less. The scheme looks to help the craft community to better understand and implement the Code of Practice on naming, packaging, and promotion of alcoholic drinks.

The free introductory training session provides an overview of the Portman Group, its remit, the Code rules, the complaints process, and panel decisions. It is provided as a downloadable video accessed on request.

Additionally, the Portman Group’s Continuing Professional Development (CPD) accredited courses have been revised with three options for anyone with an interest in the alcohol industry.

The three CPD-accredited training courses include Code training, refresher training and bespoke alcohol regulation training. Prices start at £50 per person for refresher training and go up to £150 per person for bespoke training, with discounts for larger groups.

Matt Lambert, CEO of the Portman Group, said: “We are delighted to have created a new training programme that is accessible and affordable that supports small producers along with an enhanced range of good value CPD courses. With over 25 years of experience in regulating the marketing for alcoholic drinks in the UK, we are confident that our training options will help producers to promote their products creatively and responsibly.”

To learn more, visit the training page here.  

