Westons Cider announces largest marketing campaign to date

By Rachel Badham
 | 27 April, 2022
Westons cider summer advertising campaign pack with cider glass

Westons Cider has launched its latest marketing campaign ahead of the summer cider boom. The brand has invested £1.1 million in out-of-home advertising, which is expected to reach around 48 million adults across the UK.

Consisting of four periods of activity throughout the year, the campaign consists of static and full motion outdoor adverts displayed across central London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bristol, Cardiff and Nottingham. The adverts will feature Henry Westons Vintage bottled cider, and Henry Westons Vintage Draught for the on-trade. 

Westons is also ramping up its in-store promotional activity with summer-inspired packaging as the brand seeks to attract younger consumers. This will be coupled with an on-pack promotion in which consumers will have the opportunity to win a holiday to either New York, Santorini, Singapore or Iceland. 

Holly Chadwick, Henry Westons brand manager at Westons Cider, said: “This campaign comes following the release of our 2022 Westons Cider Report which reinforces the key role that premium crafted ciders play in growing sales for both on and off-trade retailers.”

Falling fruit, a return to normal and prospects for cider seltzers - Westons Cider Report 2022 analysis

