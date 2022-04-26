RedLeg rum launches first TV campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 26 April, 2022
RedLeg rum advert campaign

RedLeg rum has launched its first TV advertising campaign,  entitled ‘Crab Dance’, which will run exclusively on ITV.

The Distil-owned brand created the campaign in collaboration with advertising specialists Small World and their partners 10 Days, alongside ITV’s AdVentures; a commercial incubator for growing brands. 

The advert will feature the brand’s mascot, the RedLeg Hermit Crab. RedLeg chose the hermit crab as its mascot because they are “social creatures that embody the spirit of island life”.

Kate O’Connell, marketing and operations director at RedLeg, said the campaign strives to increase brand awareness: “The campaign creative from Small World and 10 Days coupled with the full support of ITV AdVentures means we’ve been able to trial TV as a channel for us at a crucial time in our growth. This has really opened doors for us to try new ways of working.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Carling launches Golden Can promotion
  3. The latest low-down on RTDs
  4. The Whisky Exchange launches sustainability…
  5. When in Rome wine launches paper bottles
  6. How to get customers to trade up
  7. New drinks launches - April
  8. Nuno Teles takes over from Dayalan Nayager…
  9. The biggest alcohol brands in supermarkets
  10. Rising prices top concerns over sustainability…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95