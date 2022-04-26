Absolut vodka partners with Drag Race star for fashion campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 26 April, 2022
Absolut campaign with Drag Race Tayce and Chet Lo fashion designer

Pernod Ricard owned vodka brand, Absolut, has announced the launch of its #BornToMix campaign in collaboration with Drag Race alumni Tayce, celebrity designer Chet Lo and Ateliers Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF).

#BornToMix will see a series of creative partnerships “designed to drive conversation and progress”. As part of the campaign’s first project, titled ‘Second Skin Couture’, Chet Lo created a translucent ‘second-skin’ garment, which will be modelled by Tayce at an Absolut catwalk event in Boxpark Shoreditch on May 11. Consumers will be able to virtually try on the outfit via an IoDF digital filter, which will be available to access via social media platforms from early May to coincide with the London launch event. 

Marnie Corrigan, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, explained the inspiration behind the campaign: “Absolut was born as a spirit crafted to be mixed and has always believed that whether its cocktails, ideas, or people, life is most interesting when we mix things up.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. Carling launches Golden Can promotion
  3. The latest low-down on RTDs
  4. The Whisky Exchange launches sustainability…
  5. When in Rome wine launches paper bottles
  6. How to get customers to trade up
  7. New drinks launches - April
  8. Nuno Teles takes over from Dayalan Nayager…
  9. The biggest alcohol brands in supermarkets
  10. Rising prices top concerns over sustainability…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95