Absolut vodka partners with Drag Race star for fashion campaign

Pernod Ricard owned vodka brand, Absolut, has announced the launch of its #BornToMix campaign in collaboration with Drag Race alumni Tayce, celebrity designer Chet Lo and Ateliers Institute of Digital Fashion (IoDF).

#BornToMix will see a series of creative partnerships “designed to drive conversation and progress”. As part of the campaign’s first project, titled ‘Second Skin Couture’, Chet Lo created a translucent ‘second-skin’ garment, which will be modelled by Tayce at an Absolut catwalk event in Boxpark Shoreditch on May 11. Consumers will be able to virtually try on the outfit via an IoDF digital filter, which will be available to access via social media platforms from early May to coincide with the London launch event.

Marnie Corrigan, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, explained the inspiration behind the campaign: “Absolut was born as a spirit crafted to be mixed and has always believed that whether its cocktails, ideas, or people, life is most interesting when we mix things up.”

