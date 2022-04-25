New Zealand Winegrowers toasts sustainable future in latest report

The trade organisation for New Zealand wines has released its latest Sustainability Report, as it looks to provide an update on the industry’s sustainability journey.

The New Zealand Winegrowers 2022 Sustainability Report measures the industry’s commitment and progress across six focus areas of sustainability: climate, water, waste, soil, plant protection, and people.

Data was collected from the 1840 vineyards and 310 wineries certified under the Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand (SWNZ) programme.

According to the organisation, around 96% of all vineyard area in New Zealand is now certified as sustainable through the SWNZ programme, with 10% of New Zealand wineries holding organic certification.

“The New Zealand wine industry has rightfully earned its place as one of the most progressive wine producing nations in the world,” said Dr Edwin Massey, general manager of sustainability at New Zealand Winegrowers. “With the data we have available from SWNZ, we have a unique opportunity to tell our wine sustainability story at a time when caring for people and place is so aligned to our customer’s values.”

A 2016 Sustainability Report suggested that 98% of the industry was SWNZ certified, however the organisation said the vineyard area has grown.

“The New Zealand wine industry has experienced strong growth since 2016, with an increase in planted area from 37,129 ha to over 41,000 ha in 2022,” a spokesperson for NZ Winegrowers told Drinks Retailing. “After planting it takes three years to actually produce a crop, at which time it becomes pertinent to become a member of the SWNZ programme. Essentially the overall number has decreased slightly because the planted vineyard area in New Zealand is expanding and there is a lag before the producing area catches up.”

