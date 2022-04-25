Chivas Brothers targets gaming in Ballantine’s, Borderlands tie-up

Chivas Brothers has announced a gaming partnership between its blended Scotch brand Ballantine’s and Gearbox franchise Borderlands.

The tie-up sees the appointment of "non-player character and bar mogul Mad Moxxi to the role of chief galactic expansion officer", as the company looks to launch the brand into the world of gaming.

Moxxi, who features as a bar owner in the game’s setting, Pandora, and gives in-game missions to players, will release a limited-edition bottle of Scotch whisky as part of the launch and her new role.

The Ballantine’s x Moxxi’s Bar Edition will be available first on Pandora and later across selected retailers. The release will also feature on Moxxi’s social media and those that get a bottle will gain access to exclusive Borderlands 3 content.

Chivas Brothers’ global marketing director of Ballantine’s, Mathieu Deslandes said: “Our partnership with Borderlands is an exciting first step into the world of gaming and is part of our ambition to open up the Scotch whisky category to new fans and reach new audiences. Borderlands is one of the most loved gaming franchises of all time and its opportunity for endless customisation epitomises Ballantine’s ethos of encouraging people to live life the way they want; because when they do, there’s no wrong way."

