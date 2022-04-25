Waitrose re-launches in-person wine tastings

Waitrose has announced the re-launch of its Wine Tasting at Home experience after offering a virtual service for two years in line with social distancing regulations.

The sessions take place at home with the attendance of a Waitrose partner. Customers who book the Wine Tasting at Home experience will have six bottles delivered prior to the tasting session, in which a WSET qualified Waitrose staff member will provide information on each wine as well as guidance on food and wine pairings.

Andrew Riding, drinks experience manager at Waitrose, said the drinks tasting experiences have been popular among customers: “In-person tastings are back and we are delighted to bring these experiences to people in their own homes. To support with demand, we’ve trained up nearly 50 Waitrose Partners by supporting them through their Level 2 Wine Spirit Education Trust (WSET) qualifications.”

Related articles: