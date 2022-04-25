Waitrose re-launches in-person wine tastings

By Rachel Badham
 | 25 April, 2022
Waitrose wine tasting event

Waitrose has announced the re-launch of its Wine Tasting at Home experience after offering a virtual service for two years in line with social distancing regulations. 

The sessions take place at home with the attendance of a Waitrose partner. Customers who book the Wine Tasting at Home experience will have six bottles delivered prior to the tasting session, in which a WSET qualified Waitrose staff member will provide information on each wine as well as guidance on food and wine pairings. 

Andrew Riding, drinks experience manager at Waitrose, said the drinks tasting experiences have been popular among customers: “In-person tastings are back and we are delighted to bring these experiences to people in their own homes. To support with demand, we’ve trained up nearly 50 Waitrose Partners by supporting them through their Level 2 Wine Spirit Education Trust (WSET) qualifications.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  2. The latest low-down on RTDs
  3. Carling launches Golden Can promotion
  4. New drinks launches - April
  5. The Whisky Exchange launches sustainability…
  6. How to get customers to trade up
  7. The biggest alcohol brands in supermarkets
  8. When in Rome wine launches paper bottles
  9. How to pick up the right products for your…
  10. Nuno Teles takes over from Dayalan Nayager…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95