Nuno Teles takes over from Dayalan Nayager at Diageo GB helm

By Lucy Britner
 | 22 April, 2022

Diageo has appointed Nuno Teles (pictured) to the role of managing director for Diageo Great Britain.

Teles, who is currently president of the Diageo Beer Company in North America, takes the reins from Dayalan Nayager, who will become president, Diageo Africa.

Teles will report to John Kennedy, president Europe and India. The changes will take place on July 1, 2022.

Kennedy said: “I would like to thank Dayalan for his outstanding contribution as managing director of GB and wish him all the best in his new role. I would also like to congratulate Nuno Teles on his new appointment and welcome him to the European executive committee. In North America, Nuno led a transformation of the business and its culture. I’ve been especially impressed with Nuno’s passion for inclusivity and diversity and I am excited about the expertise he will bring to the role and what he will achieve for GB.”

Nayager was appointed managing director for GB in 2019. Acquisitions under his leadership include Chase Distillery, Seedlip and the Santiago de Cuba joint venture.

Teles joined Diageo in March 2018. Prior to that, he was with Heineken for 15 years.

