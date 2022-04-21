Rising prices top concerns over sustainability for drinks shoppers

Ahead of World Earth Day (22 April), FMCG data analysts Levercliff found the majority of consumers (71%) are prioritising value for money over sustainability when shopping for food and drink. As energy prices rise and interest rates increase, 36% of consumers said their shopping choices were driven by the need to budget.

However, 50% of consumers reported sustainable packaging as the main influencing factor when shopping. Some 17% mentioned recyclable packaging, while 16% noted the need to reduce unnecessary packaging. A further 48% judged whether or not a product was responsibly produced by how sustainable the packaging is.

To adapt to the changing needs of shoppers, Fintan O’Leary, managing director of Levercliff, encouraged retailers to continue investing in sustainable packaging while also keeping in mind the consumer need to save money: “We see a real gap in the market for solutions which both look after our planet and support consumers in their wallets. Further investment in sustainable packaging, or products with minimal packaging, is essential, and products being seen to deliver value for money will succeed across the board.”

