Naked Wines reports full-year sales lift

Naked Wins has reported a rise in sales for the fiscal year ending March 28. The online retailer said in a trading update that reported group sales were up 3% year-on-year – or 5% on a constant currency basis.

On a two-year basis, reported group sales increased 72% (77% on a constant currency basis).

The group’s CFO Shawn Tabak said the results were in line with expectations, highlighting an increase in repeat customer sales – up 11% - and a 9% rise in ‘Active Angels’, the company’s subscription service, to reach 964,000 users in FY22.

“Overall I’m pleased that Naked delivered growth following our step change in scale in FY21, and we are well positioned to take advantage of our long-term growth opportunity in the USA,” added Tabak.

The company will announce full-year 2022 results in June.

