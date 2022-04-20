When in Rome wine launches paper bottles

Anglo-Italian wine brand, When in Rome, has announced the release of its paper bottles, which will be available from Ocado in May.

Created in collaboration with sustainable packaging company, Frugalpac, the bottles are made from 94% recycled paper, and have a carbon footprint which is 84% lower than traditional glass bottles. Three wines will be available in this packaging format: Pecorino IGP Terre di Chieti, Rosato and When in Rome’s latest wine, the Primitivo IGP Puglia, which is produced by Tenuta Viglione.

When in Rome founder, Rob Malin, said the paper bottles combine the “eco-advantages of bag-in-box” without compromising the capacity or price of the packaging: “There has always been this stereotype associated with alt-format wine, that the quality doesn’t perhaps match that of wines found in glass bottles. Yet we’re here to prove that whether you’re drinking from a glass bottle or a paper bottle, the quality of the wine is not impacted.”

Rob Grimes, buying manager of Ocado, added: “I'm very excited to be able to bring the When in Rome Paper bottle into our range at Ocado. It's great to see the team consistently pushing the boundaries of wine packaging and leading the way in making the category more sustainable.”

