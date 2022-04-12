The biggest alcohol brands in supermarkets

By Rachel Badham and Lucy Britner
 | 12 April, 2022
Drinks glasses on pink background

NielsenIQ 2021 data shows its boom time for big beer brands, with the category taking six of the top 10 spots in the list of biggest alcohol brands. Diageo does well in the spirits list, with Smirnoff , Gordon’s, Baileys, Captain Morgan and Bell’s Original all featuring. With the recent delisting of Russian products by major retailers, Russian Standard is unlikely to make the cut for 2022.

In wine, the big players, including Gallo, Concha y Toro, Pernod Ricard, Casella Family Brands, Australian Vintage and Treasury Wine Estates, all fare well, while cider shows there’s space for both original and fruitier flavours in shoppers’ baskets.

TOP 10 ALCOHOL BRANDS IN MULTIPLE RETAILERS BY VALUE

1. Stella Artois

2. Smirnoff Red Label

3. Budweiser

4. Foster’s

5. Carling

6. Gordon’s

7. Corona

8. The Famous Grouse

9. Barefoot

10. San Miguel 

TOP SELLING WINE BRANDS BY VALUE

1. Barefoot

2. Yellow Tail

3. Casillero del Diablo

4. Campo Viejo

5. Isla Negra 

6. Blossom Hill

7. Plaza Centro Prosecco

8. Trivento

9. 19 Crimes

10. McGuigan Black Label

TOP 10 SPIRITS BY VALUE

1. Smirnoff Red Label

2. Gordon’s

3. The Famous Grouse

4. Baileys Original

5. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

6. Captain Morgan Spiced

7. Bacardi Carta Blanca

8. Bell’s Original 

9. Russian Standard

10. Whyte & Mackay

TOP SELLING BEERS BY VALUE

1. Stella Artois

2. Budweiser

3. Foster’s

4. Carling

5. Corona

6. San Miguel 

7. Peroni 

8. Birra Moretti

9. Heineken 

10. Kronenbourg 1664

TOP SELLING CIDERS BY VALUE

1. Strongbow Original

2. Strongbow Dark Fruit

3. Thatchers Gold

4. Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime

5. Kopparberg Mixed Fruit

6. Henry Westons Vintage

7. Magners Original

8. Thatchers Haze

9. Crofter's Apple

10. Strongbow Rosé

SOURCE: NIELSENIQ, 52 WEEKS TO JANUARY 1

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. New drinks launches - April
  2. Supermarket drinks sales decline as shopper…
  3. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  4. Channel 4 to broadcast Grow with Aldi supplier…
  5. Hardys to advertise on TV for the first time…
  6. Lager gets a grown-up makeover
  7. Retailer focus - Dan Farrell-Wright of Wickhams…
  8. Carling launches Golden Can promotion
  9. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  10. Waitrose expands Deliveroo tie-up to 220 stores…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95