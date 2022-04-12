Lambrini partners with Denise Van Outen for new campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 12 April, 2022
Denise van Outen Lambrini wine campaign

The owners of Lambrini perry have announced a new campaign in partnership with actor and presenter Denise Van Outen, marking the brand’s first big activation since it was acquired by Accolade Wines in June 2021. 

The ‘Bring the Brini’ campaign will see a series of images and videos shared on the brand’s social media platforms. With the aim to help Lambrini “reach new consumers and occasions”, the content will focus on celebrations where customers can enjoy the drink. It will also give a nod to the 90s era when the brand was established. 

As Lambrini offers a lower alcohol alternative to traditional wine, Tom Smith, European marketing director at Accolade Wines, said: “Lambrini recruits a younger drinker with a preference for lighter, sweeter tasting products and lower alcohol drinks.”

He added: “We’re looking to raise awareness of the brand within this demographic, which is why the campaign will focus on social media.”

 

