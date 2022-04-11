Thatchers kicks off Blood Orange Cider campaign

By Lucy Britner
 | 11 April, 2022

Thatchers has lined up a TV ad for its new flavoured cider.

The campaign, which starts today and runs until August, sees a Thatchers Blood Orange Cider ad roll out across TV, video-on-demand and cinema. The launch will also be supported with billboards, digital, social, instore activation and sampling at around 25 events across the UK this summer.

“We’re hugely excited about this new campaign for Thatchers Blood Orange, which is our biggest cider launch yet,” said fourth generation cider maker Martin Thatcher. “The campaign will drive awareness amongst new drinkers as well as flavour connoisseurs, turning up the impact and supporting retailers and operators across the UK.”

 The company said Thatchers Blood Orange is expected to recruit a new generation audience who are “already buying into the growing popularity of sophisticated orange and blood orange flavoured soft drinks, premium spirits and IPAs”.  

