Birrificio Angelo Poretti makes UK TV debut

Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company has rolled out the first TV ad for its Birrificio Angelo Poretti brand, as it looks to tap into the beer with food occasion.

The campaign, called Made For The Table, shows a “range of scenarios set around a dining table for celebratory occasions and intimate moments; a group of friends at dinner, a couple on a date and a busy family scene as everyone crowds around the table”.

“Carlsberg Marston’s has a multimillion-pound investment in Birrificio Angelo Poretti as we see a great opportunity for success in the UK,” said Dharmesh Rana, director of marketing, World Beer, at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company. “The world lager market continues to grow at scale and this is complemented by the vibrant dining scene in the UK. This is why we see a gap for a new premium Italian brand that is brewed specifically with food in mind and has a rightful place at mealtimes. As time has passed, beer seems to have lost its place at the dining table with other drink choices such as wine taking its spot in the UK. We hope to spotlight beer’s rightful place at the dining table.”

The cross-platform ad campaign will air from April 11 and run for nine weeks on TV and broadcast video on demand. Poretti will also be appearing as part of a calendar of UK-wide food festivals, including Taste London.







