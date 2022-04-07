New drinks launches - April

SPIRITS

Talisker Elements 27 Year-Old whisky

58% abv

£495

USP: Talisker Elements has been aged in three different types of casks. First in refill casks, followed by a second maturation in heavily-charred casks, and, lastly, given time to marry in old European Oak Puncheons. At natural cask strength, Talisker Elements “embodies classic Talisker campfire smoke with sweet notes that brings to life Talisker’s elemental contrasts of aromas”.

Heroes Drinks Two Guineas Spiced Rum

37.5% abv

£34.50

USP: £3 from every bottle of Two Guineas rum sold will be split equally between UK independent lifeboat houses, to “support the heroes of the sea, alongside the UK’s hospitality benevolent fund”.

Tamdhu 18-Year-Old

46.8% abv

£139.99

USP: “Combining American Oak Oloroso and European Oak Oloroso casks, the 18-Year-Old unites Tamdhu’s signature fruity spirit and 18 long years of full-term sherry maturation to deliver layers of indulgent flavour and a deep natural colour which reflects the quality of the oak.” The whisky is bottled at 46.8% abv and non-chill filtered.

Edinburgh Gin Orange & Basil

40% abv

£28

USP: “Using both fresh and dried Valencian orange peel, the distillers have created fresh, crisp, citrus notes that delicately balance with subtle sweetness. The fresh basil is vapour infused giving the gin a refined aroma.”

Massingberd-Mundy’s Cacao Gin

43% abv

£39

USP: Cacao Gin from Massingberd-Mundy Distillery is described as “an indulgent, rich, dark chocolate gin with warming herbal notes and fresh menthol”.

The Glenlivet Distillery Reserve Collection

From 52.1% abv

From £70

USP: The 10-, 14- and 22-Year-Old single cask editions are packaged in 50cl bottles and available for pre-order from the brand’s website, with delivery expected in early May. The whiskies are bottled at cask strength and non-chill filtered.

Craigellachie Cask Collection - Craigellachie 13 Years Old Armagnac Cask Finish

46% abv

£52.99

USP: For the inaugural edition in the Cask Collection, the award-winning 13-year-old Craigellachie Single Malt, initially matured in American oak - a combination of re-fill and re-char Bourbon barrels - has been laid to rest in Bas-Armagnac casks sourced from the northernmost part of Gascony, in France, for just over a year, to undergo a second period of maturation. The collection is inspired by the distillery’s worm tub condensers.

The Kraken Roast Coffee

40% abv

£26

USP: The Kraken’s first flavoured rum is a “fusion of spiced Caribbean rum and fine Arabica bean coffee”.

BEER & CIDER

Beavertown Potted Planets

5% abv

£2.35 per 33cl can

USP: Potted Planets “has been created with rice grains to give it a lighter, dryer taste than your usual lager”. The graphics on the can are peel-off stickers.

Galipette Rosé cider

4% abv

£2

USP: Galipette Cidre has launched its Rosé cider, made with red-flesh apples, Pommes à Chair Rouge, from the orchards of Brittany and Normandy. The apples give the cider its rosé character, taste and amber colour.

WINE

Cramele Recas Babele Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Rosé

£8.99 each

USP: Romania’s Cramele Recas has rolled out a new Babele range, available at Laithwaites, featuring a Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, and Rosé.

Domaine de la Pousse d’Or 2020 vintage

Allocation only

USP: New wines for this vintage include Gevrey Chambertin Premier Cru La Perrière, situated in an old flat-stone quarry, capable of “making wines with backbone and are capable of ageing very well”.

Ferrari F1 Limited Editions dedicated to Miami and Mexico City

USP: The two bottles, like the previous Ferrari F1 Limited Editions, are Blanc de Blancs cuvées from the Trento-based producer Gruppo Lunelli.

RTDs

Bacardi’s Tails cocktails

14.9% abv

£TBC

USP: After previously been available only in the on-trade, Tails RTD cocktails are available in the off-trade with “new look packaging and new recipes”. The range includes Rum Daiquiri, Whisky Sour, Gin Gimlet, Espresso Martini and Passion Fruit Martini.

Happy J's alcoholic kombuchas

4% abv

£15 (4 x 33cl cans)

USP: The “range of natural, low sugar, alcoholic beverages… utilise probiotic-rich organic kombucha” and comes in two flavours: Mint & Lime and Mango & Ginger.

