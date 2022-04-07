Waitrose expands Deliveroo tie-up to 220 stores

Waitrose has bolstered its partnership with Deliveroo, as it looks to add around 70 more stores to the fast delivery service by summer.

The supermarket first trialled a tie-up with Deliveroo in 2020, and the latest expansion takes the number of Deliveroo-ready stores to around 220 – more than two thirds of the estate.

Waitrose said the partnership with Deliveroo is bringing in new customers, with almost a third of monthly Waitrose orders on Deliveroo from customers who have never shopped with the supermarket brand before.

Deliveroo customers will be able to order from up to 1,000 Waitrose products, including its essential Waitrose range, plus its premium quality range, Waitrose No 1 and Waitrose Duchy Organic.

James Bailey, executive director for Waitrose, said: “Our partnership with Deliveroo shows the strong demand for Waitrose products and that this is one of the ways our customers want to shop with us. People's plans change and the service ensures we are even more flexible around our customer's lifestyle, giving them more freedom to be more spontaneous about what they eat or drink and when.”

Waitrose is also trialling rapid delivery service Deliveroo Hop in Bermondsey, London, Hop aims to deliver groceries to customers' doors in “as little as ten minutes”.

