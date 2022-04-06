Channel 4 to broadcast Grow with Aldi supplier competition

By Rachel Badham
 | 06 April, 2022
Grow with Aldi farmers field with UK flag

Channel 4 is partnering with Aldi to broadcast its Grow with Aldi food and drink producer competition in a TV series that will air later this year. Platforming local British food and drink suppliers, the show is calling for applicants to appear in the six-part series, including alcohol producers. 

Each episode will follow a group of suppliers as they visit a supermarket to pitch their products to a judging panel. After the suppliers are narrowed down to a group of finalists, they will undergo a visit to prove their products can be mass produced. The winner of each episode will be awarded a contract to supply Aldi’s 950 UK stores. 

Last year’s winner, Penrhos Gin, supplied 18,000 bottles to Aldi stores nationwide. Charlie Turner, co-founder of the brand, said: “The biggest challenge for small craft distillers like us is breaking out of the local 40-mile radius. To go from that, to winning Grow with Aldi and being stocked in 950 stores nationwide was a major breakthrough for our business.”

The deadline for entries is April 10.

