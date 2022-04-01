Ehrmanns lines up 20-litre Beefsteak Club wine suitcase

Ehrmanns Wines has launched a new Beefsteak Club Malbec 20l bag-in-box on wheels, aimed squarely at the office party market.

Keith Lay, head of marketing at the company, explained the thinking behind the launch: “I’m old enough to remember Watneys Party Sevens in the 70s. They were great for parties, and an inspiration, as over the last year our NPD team noticed a resurgence in 70s-style office parties, particularly in London.

“Apparently, people were being sent out to buy cases full of wine,” he added. “A great idea but far too heavy. So, we combined some 70s thinking with some contemporary, unashamed opportunism to create the Beefsteak Club Malbec 20l Party Box. It’s equivalent to 26.67 bottles of wine but has no glass and weighs 10.67 kg less than a case full of bottled wines. It is really easy to manoeuvre and has a much-reduced carbon footprint compared with the glass equivalent too. We think it’s the perfect solution for office parties.”

If the launch is a success, Ehrmanns expects to roll-out a range of 20l Party Boxes in time for the peak office Christmas party season.

