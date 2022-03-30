Drinks industry events round-up
Wines of Chile tasting
March 31
Lindley Hall, London
This year’s Wines of Chile Trade tasting features wines from the latest vintage, wines that are new to the market and wines from different regions of Chile, from 37 different wineries who are both in the market and some are seeking distribution.
Vineyards of Hampshire
April 6
67 Pall Mall, London
A chance to taste wines from nine Hampshire producers, including new member Louis Pommery England.
Australia Trade Tasting
April 7
Royal Horticultural Halls, London
Around 700 wines from 170 producers – from old vines to cool climate sparkling wines, alternative varieties and low/no alcohol wines.
Brew//Ldn
May 6-7
Printworks, London
Beer festival featuring food, beer and music.
Prowein
May 15-17
Düsseldorf, Germany
The international trade fair for wine and spirits takes place in May this year, rather than its usual March. The show features 13 halls with producers from around the world.
London Wine Fair
June 7-9 Live
June 20-21 Digital
London Olympia
Around 400 exhibitors will be at The Fair, including winemakers and importers, spirits and low and no alcohol producers. Industry sessions and masterclasses will also take place across the duration of the event.
Wines from Spain
June 20
Royal College of Physicians, Glasgow
Hosted by Wines from Spain, this will be a sit-down tasting and wines will be poured by a team of sommeliers. The programme also includes masterclasses presented by Rose Murray Brown MW and Miguel Crunia.
Wines from Spain
June 28
Lindley Hall, London
Visitors will be able to taste new releases and vintages, while also meeting Spanish wine importers and meet wineries seeking distribution in the UK. A self-pour tasting will feature selected winners from the 2022 Wines from Spain Awards.
Bordeaux Day
July 11 and 13
Stoller Hall, Manchester
13-14 Margaret Street, London
Now In its second year, Bordeaux Day will be returning to Manchester and London this July for two days of tastings, meetings and conversations.
To tell us about your trade event, email rachel.badham@agilemedia.co.uk