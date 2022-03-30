Drinks industry events round-up

Wines of Chile tasting

March 31

Lindley Hall, London

This year’s Wines of Chile Trade tasting features wines from the latest vintage, wines that are new to the market and wines from different regions of Chile, from 37 different wineries who are both in the market and some are seeking distribution.

Vineyards of Hampshire

April 6

67 Pall Mall, London

A chance to taste wines from nine Hampshire producers, including new member Louis Pommery England.

Australia Trade Tasting

April 7

Royal Horticultural Halls, London

Around 700 wines from 170 producers – from old vines to cool climate sparkling wines, alternative varieties and low/no alcohol wines.

Brew//Ldn

May 6-7

Printworks, London

Beer festival featuring food, beer and music.

Prowein

May 15-17

Düsseldorf, Germany

The international trade fair for wine and spirits takes place in May this year, rather than its usual March. The show features 13 halls with producers from around the world.

London Wine Fair

June 7-9 Live

June 20-21 Digital

London Olympia

Around 400 exhibitors will be at The Fair, including winemakers and importers, spirits and low and no alcohol producers. Industry sessions and masterclasses will also take place across the duration of the event.

Wines from Spain

June 20

Royal College of Physicians, Glasgow

Hosted by Wines from Spain, this will be a sit-down tasting and wines will be poured by a team of sommeliers. The programme also includes masterclasses presented by Rose Murray Brown MW and Miguel Crunia.

Wines from Spain

June 28

Lindley Hall, London

Visitors will be able to taste new releases and vintages, while also meeting Spanish wine importers and meet wineries seeking distribution in the UK. A self-pour tasting will feature selected winners from the 2022 Wines from Spain Awards.

Bordeaux Day

July 11 and 13

Stoller Hall, Manchester

13-14 Margaret Street, London

Now In its second year, Bordeaux Day will be returning to Manchester and London this July for two days of tastings, meetings and conversations.



