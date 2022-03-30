Lay & Wheeler rebrands as it looks to the future

By Rachel Badham
 | 30 March, 2022
Lay and Wheeler wine vineyard landscape

Wine merchant Lay & Wheeler has announced a company-wide rebrand as it looks to the future of wine retailing. Since returning to private ownership in 2019, the business said it has invested in both its team and technology to modernise the retailing process for both its producers and customers. To reflect the rebrand, it has adopted a new tagline: ‘1854 onwards’. 

As part of the changes to the team, Beth Pearce MW joined Lay & Wheeler as a wine buyer in September last year. The company has also unveiled plans for a new bonded warehouse and company headquarters, due to open in Suffolk by the end of 2022. 

Managing director Katy Keating said the company has “evolved” during the past five years, with the rebrand reflecting its “future-forward approach”. She added: “Our mission remains: to connect the right people with the right wine, in a sustainable and responsible way.”

 





