New Zealand Winegrowers puts white wine in the spotlight

Trade organisation New Zealand Winegrowers has outlined plans to focus on the country’s white wines for the month of May.

The activation, called Pour Yourself a Glass of New Zealand, centres around the country’s top three exported white wine varieties - International Sauvignon Blanc Day (6 May), International Pinot Gris Day (17 May) and International Chardonnay Day (26 May). New Zealand Winegrowers will run a series of activities as well as petition the Unicode Consortium to develop a white wine emoji.

“New Zealand white wine makes up 93% of our global exports, and while Sauvignon Blanc represents 85% of our exports, New Zealand also produces other world class white wine varieties such as Pinot Gris and Chardonnay," said Charlotte Read, general manager, New Zealand Winegrowers. “We hope that by requesting the white wine emoji from the Unicode Consortium it will shine a spotlight on the breadth of high-quality white wine that New Zealand produces, as well securing the emoji that has long been missing from the keyboards of digital devices since their creation in the late 1990s.”

