Average value of natural wine corks exceeds screwcaps

Recent studies conducted by CGA and Nielsen found that wines closed with a natural cork attract a higher average price compared to those sealed with a screwcap. In both the on and off-trade, wine closed with a natural cork has undergone a higher value increase over the past four years.

In the off-trade, wine sealed with a natural cork retails on average at £3.04 more per bottle. In total, cork closed wines saw a value increase of 29% over the past four years, compared to an increase of 10% for wines closed with screwcap. The average price for a bottle of wine closed with natural cork is £9.13 (2021) versus £7.05 (2017), whereas the average price for a screwcap bottle is £6.09 (2021) versus £5.53 (2017).

Carlos de Jesus, operational director at the InterCork programme of Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR), said: “It is fantastic to see the average price of wine closed with a natural cork continuing to increase in both the UK on and off trade. This demonstrates that consumers are choosing cork more and more with sustainability being an increasingly important choice cue.”

