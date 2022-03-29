Average value of natural wine corks exceeds screwcaps

By Rachel Badham
 | 29 March, 2022
Wine bottle lying on natural wine corks

Recent studies conducted by CGA and Nielsen found that wines closed with a natural cork attract a higher average price compared to those sealed with a screwcap. In both the on and off-trade, wine closed with a natural cork has undergone a higher value increase over the past four years.

In the off-trade, wine sealed with a natural cork retails on average at £3.04 more per bottle. In total, cork closed wines saw a value increase of 29% over the past four years, compared to an increase of 10% for wines closed with screwcap. The average price for a bottle of wine closed with natural cork is £9.13 (2021) versus £7.05 (2017), whereas the average price for a screwcap bottle is £6.09 (2021) versus £5.53 (2017).

Carlos de Jesus, operational director at the InterCork programme of Portuguese Cork Association (APCOR), said:  “It is fantastic to see the average price of wine closed with a natural cork continuing to increase in both the UK on and off trade. This demonstrates that consumers are choosing cork more and more with sustainability being an increasingly important choice cue.”

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Waitrose wins big at the 2022 Drinks Retailing…
  2. South Downs Cellars named Independent Drinks…
  3. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  4. Summer of love for hard seltzers and RTD cocktails?…
  5. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  6. New drinks launches - March 2022
  7. What's wrong with old wine labels?
  8. Hardys to advertise on TV for the first time…
  9. Glass excluded from England and NI Deposit…
  10. Falling fruit, a return to normal and prospects…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95