Waitrose wins big at the 2022 Drinks Retailing Awards

From the major supermarkets to convenience chains and regional stores, the 2022 Drinks Retailing Awards celebrates a range of dynamic multiples, all putting drinks at the forefront of their businesses.

Supermarket of the Year winner, Waitrose, has had a great year at the 2022 awards. From inspiring cocktail kits and classes to launching a co-ownership wine brand, the supermarket continues to innovate, interact with consumers and showcase the best in drinks retailing. Waitrose also snapped up three other awards: Multiple Wine Retailer of the Year, Multiple Spirits Retailer of the Year and Drinks Buying Team of the Year.

Tesco also saw great success at the 2022 awards. It is more important than ever for retailers to communicate their commitment to sustainability with their customers, as consumers become increasingly conscious of their environmental impact. As the winner of the Sustainable Drinks Retailer of the Year award, Tesco has clearly demonstrated its dedication to sustainability, having forged a partnership with packaging platform Loop to offer a variety of products in reusable packaging in order to reduce waste. Tesco also won the Multiple Cider Retailer of the Year for its excellent selection of ciders from the UK and further afield.

Multiple Beer Retailer of the Year went to northern chain Booths for its eclectic selection, alongside its ongoing commitment to platforming locally-made beers. Another regional chain that made waves at the awards was Scotland’s Margiotta Food and Wine, winning Convenience Chain of the Year for its high-quality drinks range that acts as a shining beacon of what is possible within the convenience sector.

As the pandemic accelerated the growth of ecommerce, online drinks retailers consolidated their place in the off-trade. Specialist Online Drinks Retailer of the year went to Virgin Wines, as it continues to impress with customer recruitment figures, fulfilment rates, repeat purchases and online rankings.

Finally, Multiple Low/No Retailer of the Year was awarded to Sainsbury’s. As mindful drinking becomes evermore prevalent among consumers, Sainsbury’s has adapted to these developments by improving its low and no alcohol range tremendously to go beyond the usual suspects into more adventurous alcohol alternatives.

“Congratulations to all of our winners and finalists. It has been a real honour to celebrate the dynamic off-trade, especially after such a difficult two years.” - Lucy Britner, Drinks Retailing editor.

“The DRAS are one of the trade’s most respected competitions and the standards in retailing go up every year, this year being no exception. A big thank you goes to all our sponsors, without their continued support we would not be able to put on such a great night for the heroes of our industry. Many congratulations again to this year’s finalists and winners.” - Samantha Halliday, commercial director.

