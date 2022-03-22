Ridgeview wine to open new visitor venue in the South Downs

By Rachel Badham
 | 22 March, 2022
Ridgeview wine new visitor centre in the South Downs National Park

English sparkling wine producer, Ridgeview, has shared its plans to open a new visitor destination next to its Chardonnay vineyards in the South Downs. Announced in celebration of Visit Britain’s English Tourism Week (18-27 March 2022), the new venue will offer wine tastings, on-site dining, tours and retail.

The space will be landscaped by RHS Chelsea Flower Show gold medal winning designer Andy Sturgeon. It has been designed with the aim to preserve local biodiversity after the vineyard and winery was recently accredited under Wines GB Sustainability scheme.  

Tamara Roberts, Ridgeview’s second-generation CEO said: “We want to create a place where visitors feel welcome time and time again…Our focus will also be on championing locally grown seasonal Sussex food, showcased alongside our portfolio of sparkling wines to highlight the best that our gorgeous county produces, where you can eat and drink the South Downs.” 

The new visitor venue is due to open late summer 2022.

 

