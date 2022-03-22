Association of Convenience Stores launches age restricted sales guidance for delivery drivers

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has issued new guidance for delivery drivers on how to approach the delivery and refusal of age restricted products, including alcohol.

The guidance, which has been designed as a quick guide for drivers to view on their mobiles, details the steps that delivery drivers should go through to ensure that they are only delivering to customers that are 18 and over. This includes:

• Establishing whether the products in a delivery include anything that is age restricted

• Using the Challenge 25 policy

• When a delivery should be refused, and how to report back to the business

“Convenience store retailers have a proven track record of promoting responsible retailing through the use of the Challenge 25 policy for all age restricted products,” said ACS chief executive James Lowman. “With home delivery becoming more common in our sector, it’s important that the delivery drivers understand their responsibilities and have the confidence to enforce a robust age restricted sales policy at the door – not just those who work directly for convenience stores, but also third party delivery partners.”

Figures from the 2021 Local Shop Report show that 22% of convenience retailers offer some form of local grocery delivery service, with many using colleagues in store or their own drivers to deliver goods to customers, the ACS said.

The new guidance has been assured by Surrey and Buckinghamshire Trading Standards as part of ACS’ wider Assured Advice scheme.

More information about Assured Advice is available here.

Materials for retailers to use in store and online to promote Challenge 25 are available here.

