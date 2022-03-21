Trade gears up for Mother’s Day boom

By Lucy Britner
 | 21 March, 2022

The British Independent Retailers Association (BIRA) has predicted a return to form for Mother’s Day-related trading, as restrictions are no longer in place.

The head of BIRA said today that he expects Mother’s Day, which falls on March 27, to be the “strongest trading period of the year so far” as shoppers make the most of returning to the high street.

"For the first time in two years, people can look forward to a more normal Mother’s Day on March 27,” said BIRA CEO Andrew Goodacre.

"Shops, cafes, restaurants will all be open for what is traditionally one of the busiest times of the year. As we approach this day, the independent retailers will be focusing on selling those unique, diverse gifts that people look for to celebrate this day.”

Mother’s Day 2020 took place only a few days before national lockdown measures came into play, with many consumers already taking their own precautions.

Goodacre said that from a retailing perspective, Mother’s Day is “one of the first retail opportunities of the year, and this year people can celebrate the occasion in a more normal way”.

“I do not doubt that independents will be offering quality products and we urge shoppers to look local when considering buying gifts for loved ones,” he added. 

Both retailers and brands are ramping up Mother's Day activity. Master of Malt has launched a Mother's Day Gift Finder, which will run until March 27, while Nisa is supporting partners with a "range of cost-friendly deals" to help them make the most of sales opportunities in the run up to the big day. Deals include Nisa’s gift solution, which comprises a bottle of Co-op Prosecco, a Thorntons Classic chocolate box, and a mixed bouquet of flowers for £20.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Gin has partnered with health and beauty brand Soak Sunday to create a botanical bath set (pictured), while BrewDog has released LoneWolf Dear Mum Gin.

