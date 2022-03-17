March - April 2022 issue now live

By Rachel Badham and Lucy Britner
 | 17 March, 2022
New Drinks Retailing magazine cover Womens History Month

This issue, we celebrate Women’s History Month with a raft of interviews with female trailblazers throughout the trade. From buyers to winemakers, discover how women across the trade got started in their career, and what advice they would give to others hoping to follow a similar path (page 16 - 17). 

Elsewhere, we have published our Top & Trending Brands report. With information from independent retailers on the most-trending drinks across a multitude of categories, it also contains the latest NielsenIQ data on the best-selling beverages in multiples (pages 20 - 25). 

Also in this issue are a range of category insights from how to merchandise RTDs (page 26) and the story of grown-up lager (28) to the new flavour fix in cider (31) and a spotlight on sparkling wine (34). Many of these categories are holding their breath for a good summer, in the hope that festivals, extra bank holidays and decent weather will prevail to boost sales. 

