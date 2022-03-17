Vina Concha y Toro reports strong UK performance in 2021 – results

Casillero del Diablo owner Viña Concha y Toro has hailed performance in the UK, which the company said “continues to be the most important market”.

In a results statement for full-year 2021, the Chilean company said the UK generated 25% of revenues, with an increase of 10.1%.

The company’s global performance saw a near-9% increase in sales and a 26.7% lift in profits as its premiumisation strategy paid off.

Viña Concha y Toro said “outstanding performances” included Casillero del Diablo and its line extensions, with 8.7% growth and a volume of 7.2 million cases; Trivento Reserve with an 11% increase and 1.5 million cases, “consolidating its leadership position in the Argentine category in the UK and Europe”; Diablo (+123%); Bicicleta (+3%); Marques de Casa Concha (+29%), and Don Melchor (+45%).

"Looking ahead to 2022, we are aware of the great challenges that exist for companies and individuals on a number of fronts," said CEO Eduardo Guilisasti. "Along with hoping for a favourable evolution of the pandemic, and of the logistics crisis and an early peaceful resolution of the recent geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe, we will continue to work with great commitment and confidence in the solid foundations of our company, which will enable it to face the challenges ahead and end this year as an even stronger company."

Related articles: