How the drinks industry is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
St Patrick’s Day is possibly the most quintessential event for the drinks industry. March 17 marks the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations, with whiskey, Guinness and Irish cocktail creations being among some of the most popular drinks. Drinks Retailing takes a look at how producers and retailers are celebrating this St Patrick’s Day.
Kirker Shamrock whiskey launched recently, in time for St Patrick’s Day. Describing itself as “Ireland's first four province blend consisting of six different whiskeys”, it has a very mild peated profile and aims to celebrate Irish tradition. Kirker Shamrock curator Richard Ryan says: “Our vision is to celebrate the full island and for Kirker Shamrock to in some way represent the wider story of Irish whiskey itself.”
As green drinks continue to be all the rage on St Patrick’s Day, Edinburgh’s Vault City has put a twist on the green trend by releasing a luminous green beer called Apple Soor. Said to taste similar to Apple Sourz, it is the latest “experimental beer” from the Portobello-based brewery.
Kickstarting its St Patrick’s Day celebrations, The Irishman Whiskey is supporting a new podcast series by historian Turtle Bunbury. The Global Irish podcast will explore the lives of prominent Irish figures from the 18th, 19th and early 20th centuries. A free Facebook Live event on March 17 will also celebrate historical Irish characters and expressions from The Irishman whiskey range.
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society has announced the release of its 150th distillery bottling in time for St Patrick’s Day, which is its first single cask whiskey. The distillery will also be hosting a livestream event on March 17 at 8pm GMT, featuring Irish music, informative talks on whiskey and a pub quiz.
Drinks retailer The Bottle Club has collaborated with The Ritz London’s head mixologist, Michele Lombardi, to create three Irish-inspired cocktails in honour of St. Patrick’s Day. Based on classic cocktails, the drinks are The Irish Man, St. Patrick Fizz and Irish and Famous. The recipes have been shared on The Bottle Club's Instagram.
Bord Bia (the Irish Food Board) has partnered with Amazon Prime series, The Three Drinkers, to showcase sustainable Irish food and drink producers in a new show launching on St Patrick’s Day. Donal Denvir, general manager of Bord Bia UK, says: “Ireland is renowned for quality food and drink that is sustainably produced, so we’re really excited to be able to champion some of our fantastic Irish producers.”
After launching a TV campaign starring actor and comedian Aisling Bea, Pernod Ricard-owned whiskey brand Jameson, is continuing its streak of celebrity endorsement, as it is due to host a virtual performance by Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC on St Patrick’s Day.