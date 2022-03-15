The Whisky Barrel creates digital whisky authentication process

By Rachel Badham
 | 15 March, 2022
the whisky barrel bottle label with QR code

Fife-based retailer The Whisky Barrel has pioneered a new digital authentication process to reduce the risk of purchasing counterfeit whisky, while also releasing the “world’s first” single-cask Scotch with full digital provenance certificate (NFT). 

Alastair and Chris Brown - the brothers behind The Whisky Barrel - created the authentication process in collaboration with Aberdeen-based tech start-up CD Corp using blockchain technology. In recognition of the growth of digital whisky collections, the certificates will securely transmit essential product information on a public ledger, helping collectors to invest in authentic products. 

Alastair Brown said: "Blockchain technology is not just for the big companies, it's for small companies like ours. It is the future. Applying a certified digital history to a physical bottle of premium Scotch whisky is the ultimate provenance for our barley-to-bottle approach." 

The first whisky to be released with a digital provenance certificate is a Glen Moray 30-year-old, bottled from The Whisky Barrel’s own casks as part of its 15th anniversary portfolio. 152 bottles were filled on January 12 2022, each of which comes with a corresponding digital certificate created using the Solana (SOL) blockchain platform.

 

