London Wine Fair to host new and returning exhibitors for 2022 event

London Wine Fair has announced that a selection of new and returning exhibitors are due to attend the live event on June 7 - 9 in London Olympia, followed by the digital event on June 20 - 21. Around 400 exhibitors will be at The Fair, including winemakers and importers. A handful of industry sessions and masterclasses will also take place across the duration of the event.

With 85% of the space already reserved, The Fair has nearly sold out as the UK wine market continues to recover from Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. Exhibitors include Distell, a South African producer of wines, spirits and ciders, and Argentinian organic producer Domaine Bousquet, which will be attending for the first time. A handful of UK agents, including Hatch Mansfield, Awin Barratt Siegel, Enotria & Coe, Richmond Wine Agencies and Felix Solis, will also be returning to the trading floor.

Hannah Tovey, event director of London Wine Fair, said: “We are delighted to see so many producers, importers and generic bodies back on board for our 40th year, as well as several newcomers reinforcing the sense of discovery The Fair is renowned for.”

Visitor registration is now open, with an early bird rate of £35 for the live and digital show and £20 for the digital event only. This rate will be applied to the first 1,500 tickets. Registration can be completed online.

