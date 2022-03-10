Calvet wine launches culinary campaign

By Rachel Badham
 | 10 March, 2022
close up of a chef seasoning food on a board

French wine brand Calvet is launching a new promotional campaign on social media, which will include virtual cooking sessions hosted by a series of chefs. The campaign, titled Calvet Kitchen, aims to engage food and wine lovers on Facebook and Instagram. 

A selection of 10 wines covering six AOPs will be highlighted in a series of social media posts, alongside a recipe demonstrated by one of six French chefs. International sommeliers such as Raimonds Tomson will also provide commentated wine tastings alongside winemakers from Calvet’s parent company, Les Grands Chais de France (GCF), who will be sharing their industry knowledge.

Mark Kears, UK and Ireland marketing director for GCF said: “Through the new Calvet Kitchen campaign, we want to engage directly with our consumers by creating rich content that is entertaining but also educational so that they can learn about Calvet and become more familiar with the different wines in the range, especially those from less well-known appellations like Haut Poitou in the Loire.”

