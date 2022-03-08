E&J Gallo’s Women Behind the Wine scholarship opens 2022 applications

E&J Gallo’s Women Behind the Wine scholarship is relaunching for 2022 in partnership with Women of the Vine & Spirits Foundation. As part of the winery’s Women Behind the Wine initiative, a range of scholarships totalling $100,000 are on offer for newcomers and women already working in the industry.

Last year, 28 scholarships were granted including the Funding a Master Sommelier award and the Elizabeth Smyth award, which supported the tuition for someone interested in the industry. One of last year’s Master of Wine scholarship winners, Cathay Marston, now runs the largest WSET teaching business in Africa. Fellow winner, Evmorfia Kostaki, launched her own winery on Samos island.

E&J Gallo, which is home to brands such as J Vineyards, Louis M Martini & Talbott Vineyards, will also be celebrating “the achievements of women in the industry” via a series of wine dialogues on social media with it’s own team members.

Scholarship applications and nominations can be submitted online. The deadline is June 30, 2022.

