Halewood shifts Russian vodka production back to UK

By Lucy Britner
 | 07 March, 2022
A close up of a bottle of vodka and a cocktail in a glass, on a blue background

Halewood Artisanal Spirits has said it is moving the production of its JJ Whitley Vodka range from St Petersburg back to the UK.

The company said in a statement that it is “100% opposed to the Russian army invasion of Ukraine”.

“We have expressed our support to our Ukrainian customers, our largest export market,” the statement continued. “We are moving production of the JJ Whitley Vodka range back to our distillery in Chorley, Lancashire with immediate effect."

Halewood also said that out of respect for the situation, it has removed all references to the ‘Remarkably Russian’ campaign across all  JJ Whitley communications.

“Halewood Artisanal Spirits is a family business founded and headquartered in the UK. The JJ Whitley distillery in St Petersburg is 100% owned by Halewood and has no affiliation with the Russian government,” the statement concluded. 

The move follows news last week that retailers, including Co-op and Morrisons, had stopped selling Russian-made vodka – namely Russian Standard.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Sustainability, supply chain and rising costs…
  2. Retailers remove Russian Standard vodka from…
  3. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  4. New drinks launches - March 2022
  5. Apothic Red wine to launch digital sampling…
  6. New Zealand wine industry hails UK free trade…
  7. What is a B Corp drinks brand and why should…
  8. Trendspotting at Vinexpo Paris - a retailer's…
  9. Concha y Toro wine launches B Corp month campaign…
  10. Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95