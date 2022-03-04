New drinks launches - March 2022

Here’s the low-down on the latest beer, cider, wine, spirits, no/low and RTD product launches. This is a rolling article that gets updated throughout the month.

SPIRITS

Cotswolds Distillery's Single Madeira Cask

59.5% abv

£94.95

USP: Cotswolds Distillery founder, Dan Szor, said: “For this release, we have aged our spirit for full term maturation in a single first-fill cask which has previously held the Portuguese fortified wine of Madeira, resulting in a deliciously sweet single malt whisky.”

The GlenAllachie 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 7

56.8% abv

£62.99

USP: Batch 7 was aged in a combination of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry puncheons, Rioja barriques and virgin oak casks, all personally selected and blended by master distiller Billy Walker.

Doghouse Distillery’s Doppelgänger

20% abv

£21.50

USP: The latest innovation from Doghouse Distillery is a British take on Italian Aperitivo. Doppelgänger’s flavour profile of citrus, hibiscus, mountain roots and herbs, creates a bitter-sweet flavour.

BEER AND CIDER

Brothers Cherry Bakewell cider

4%

£TBC

USP: Cherry Bakewell will be rolled out across both on and off trade as well as via the Brothers website from the end of March. The cider is “full of cherry flavours and a hint of frangipane”. It will be made available in 33cl and 50cl bottles.

MIXERS

Schweppes Grapefruit Slimline Tonic

£1.60

USP: “Schweppes Slimline Grapefruit Tonic is a refreshingly dry and crisp tonic with a deep citrus taste. It takes inspiration from the growing trend amongst bars to garnish drinks with grapefruit, as an alternative to lemon.”

