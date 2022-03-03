Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships bans Russian entries

By Lucy Britner
 | 03 March, 2022

 The organisers of the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships (CSWWC) have moved to exclude Russian entries into the competition, amid Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Tom Stevenson, founder and chairman of CSWWC made a statement of intent yesterday, banning all Russian entries into the competition.

 “We have taken the decision that Russian sparkling wine producers are banned from entering the CSWWC until further notice,” he said. “We will offer unlimited free entries to any Ukrainian winery who is able to enter at this time. The team and I will do our utmost to support Ukrainian sparkling producers in any way we possibly can.

“I also want to take this opportunity to reach out to all the wine and spirit competitions around the world and urge them to stand together with us. Our heartfelt support and prayers go out to every single person in Ukraine at this dark and most shocking time.”

