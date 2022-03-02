Concha y Toro wine launches B Corp month campaign

Wine company Concha y Toro has launched a social media campaign to coincide with B Corp month in March. The ‘Pour a glass of positive impact’ campaign will feature on social feeds for Casillero del Diablo, Cono Sur and Trivento, reaching an estimated 5 million consumers.

Concha y Toro is one of around 4,600 global businesses to achieve B Corp status after being certified in April 2021. As part of being a B Corp, the brand has made a legal agreement to consider the impact of its business decisions on all stakeholders, including its employees and the environment.

Vicky Hoey, head of marketing at Concha y Toro UK, said the campaign aims to raise consumer awareness of B Corps: “Pour a glass of positive impact is our message to show the wine shopper that B Corp companies are working to use business as a force for good. It’s a really inspiring message which we hope will gain recognition as more and more people discover the community.”

