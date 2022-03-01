Apothic Red wine to launch digital sampling campaign

US wine brand Apothic Red is due to launch its Smooth Sampling campaign across the UK in March. An advertising campaign will be running across Facebook and Instagram, with the brand offering 25,000 consumers a free 25cl sample bottle of Apothic Red wine.

Once ordered, the wine sample will arrive within a week, alongside email communications detailing where full-sized bottles can be purchased. Mark Stammers, UK & Ireland sales director at Apthoic Red parent company E&J Gallo Winery, hopes the campaign will boost “the loyal legion of Apothic fans already existing in the UK”.

He added: “Apothic Red’s strong repeat purchase rate gives us confidence that once consumers try the wine, they will fall in love with its silky-smooth style.”

Related articles: