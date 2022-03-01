New Zealand wine industry hails UK free trade agreement

By Lucy Britner
 | 01 March, 2022
The trade organisation for New Zealand wine has welcomed a free trade deal between New Zealand and the UK.

New Zealand Winegrowers said the agreement, which was signed yesterday, is good news for the country’s wine industry.

“This will help remove technical barriers to trade, and minimise burdens from certification and labelling requirements. It will also support future growth in the market, and encourage exporters to focus on the UK,” said Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers.

“The UK is New Zealand’s second largest export market for wine, with exports valued at over $400 million over the past 12 months. The agreement will reduce trade barriers on New Zealand wine exports to the UK, which will make a big difference for many within our industry,” he continued.  

Negotiations were launched on June 17, 2020. The move follows news last December that the UK and Australia had reached a finalised FTA.

